First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Acquired by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,838 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP owned approximately 1.87% of First United worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First United during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in First United during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in First United by 4.2% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 124,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Price Performance

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $35.56 on Thursday. First United Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First United Dividend Announcement

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. First United had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

First United Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

