Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $23.69 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of NICE worth $23,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NICE by 208.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NICE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

NICE stock opened at $179.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.42. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

