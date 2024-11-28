Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,627 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Materion worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 538,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,280,000 after buying an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materion by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 33.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.19. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Materion had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $235,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,484.67. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

