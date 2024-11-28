Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 4.20% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

ASET opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.