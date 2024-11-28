Fmr LLC Buys 307,528 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.34% of Domino’s Pizza worth $941,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.76.

Shares of DPZ opened at $472.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.42. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $383.05 and a one year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

