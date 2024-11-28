Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,756,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970,883 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 12.62% of Masimo worth $900,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 47.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 133.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 25.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 5,730.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Masimo Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $170.89 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $178.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.03.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.