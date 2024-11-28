Fmr LLC Has $916.81 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,660,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $916,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 87.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

VMC opened at $286.39 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $209.60 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

