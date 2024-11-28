FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,752 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day moving average is $131.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

