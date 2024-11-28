FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,074 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in BOX by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 77,090 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its position in BOX by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

BOX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $35.07 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at $927,720.75. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $427,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,356,740.29. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

