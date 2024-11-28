FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $793,488.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $798,825.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,923,837.96. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,680 shares of company stock worth $4,773,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $154.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

