FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 6,783.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 75,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 139.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

