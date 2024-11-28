Fourthstone LLC Buys 1,726,620 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 662.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,987,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726,620 shares during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares accounts for 1.2% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 123,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,332. The company has a market cap of $254.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

