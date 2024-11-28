Fourthstone LLC Buys 89,652 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,652 shares during the quarter. First Community comprises 1.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 5.24% of First Community worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Community during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter worth $261,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Community Price Performance
NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.68. 19,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,172. The company has a market cap of $196.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.
First Community Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.50%.
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
