Fourthstone LLC Sells 195,962 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Fourthstone LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,962 shares during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp comprises approximately 5.2% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 8.65% of Colony Bankcorp worth $23,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 105.8% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 68,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.3 %

CBAN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,233. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $308.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

