Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 29,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 53,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 791,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

