Freedom Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $57,851,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.60.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $233.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.28 and a one year high of $235.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

