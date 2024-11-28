Freedom Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,171,000 after purchasing an additional 672,244 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $162.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

