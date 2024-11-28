Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,044 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,044 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,828,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 956.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 95,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 86,378 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 452,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

