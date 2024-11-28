Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,203,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $90.35.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.