Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,124 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,662,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 628,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 313,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.79 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

