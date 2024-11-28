Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$14.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.66 and a 52-week high of C$14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.35.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.