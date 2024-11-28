FY2025 EPS Forecast for Urban Outfitters Raised by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.64. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $47.49 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 116.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,771 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,836,000 after buying an additional 264,708 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,340,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $7,789,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $7,685,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

