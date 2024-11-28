G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 167,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 32,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

G6 Materials Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$689,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44.

G6 Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.