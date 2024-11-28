Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.18. 749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

