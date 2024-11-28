Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 24.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.
