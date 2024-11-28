Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 240.4% in November

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 240.4% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 1.1 %

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Shares of GELYY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,196. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

