Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Trading 19.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) shot up 19.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 255,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 711% from the average session volume of 31,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

