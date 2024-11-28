Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $19.87 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $19,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $286,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 708.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,364,000 after buying an additional 637,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $106.79. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

