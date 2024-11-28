Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $30.80 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,331,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,897 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $30,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Kenvue by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.