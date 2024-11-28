Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the October 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Up 29.5 %

NASDAQ:GMM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 368,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,419. Global Mofy Metaverse has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37.

Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

