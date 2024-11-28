Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0253 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Global Water Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $325.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.
Global Water Resources Company Profile
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
