Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) by 552.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.47% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

