Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

