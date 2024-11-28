Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HERO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,240. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 164.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 64,861 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 250,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.