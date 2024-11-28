Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 4188124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
