GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the October 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ AMDS opened at $14.18 on Thursday. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile
