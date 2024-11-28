GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the October 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AMDS opened at $14.18 on Thursday. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09.

Get GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.