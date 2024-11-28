GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 834.6% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GREE Price Performance
GREZF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. GREE has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.01.
GREE Company Profile
