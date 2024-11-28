GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 834.6% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

GREZF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. GREE has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

