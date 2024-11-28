GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the October 31st total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 315,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,925. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $29.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of GreenPower Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GP shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on GreenPower Motor in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $3.00 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

