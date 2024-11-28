Guess?, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Guess? has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guess? to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

NYSE:GES opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.94. Guess? has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $738.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.36 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

