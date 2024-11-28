Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.66 ($0.52), with a volume of 12571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.53).

The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.87. The company has a market cap of £25.26 million, a PE ratio of -676.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

