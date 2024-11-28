Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.66 ($0.52), with a volume of 12571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.53).
Gusbourne Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.87. The company has a market cap of £25.26 million, a PE ratio of -676.67 and a beta of 0.31.
Gusbourne Company Profile
Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gusbourne
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.