H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $33.54. 615,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,859,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in H World Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in H World Group by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 56,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in H World Group by 47,317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in H World Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

