Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $753.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,680. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,226. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,508 shares of company stock worth $248,113. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

