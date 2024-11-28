Hancock Whitney Corp Has $218,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,111 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 11,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

CTSH opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

