Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $254,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 439,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.69 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

