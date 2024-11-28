Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,372 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $174,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.01. 39,357,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,179,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.