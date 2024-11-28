Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 42.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Masimo by 107.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,523 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262,370 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,742,000 after buying an additional 177,914 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,201,000 after buying an additional 165,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $170.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.03. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $178.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

