Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,546,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,704 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,789 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,767,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,979,000 after buying an additional 2,842,400 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,799,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after buying an additional 2,579,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 9,751,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,543,000 after buying an additional 2,480,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

