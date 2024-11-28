Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider James Hilton Purchases 638 Shares

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider James Hilton acquired 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £491.26 ($622.79).

James Hilton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hays alerts:

On Wednesday, October 9th, James Hilton sold 53,038 shares of Hays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £46,673.44 ($59,170.18).

Hays Price Performance

Shares of LON HAS traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 79.20 ($1.00). The company had a trading volume of 339,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,496. Hays plc has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 111.90 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,905.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.