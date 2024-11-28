HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of HDB opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
