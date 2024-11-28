Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.81% of Atour Lifestyle worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth about $492,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 19.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. Equities analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

